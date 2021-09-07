 Skip to main content

Why Are Match Group Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Why Are Match Group Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Online dating services provider Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) will join the S&P 500, effective September 20, 2021.
  • Match, which owns the Tinder dating app and has a market value of around $41 billion, will be added to the benchmark, replacing the drugmaker Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE: PRGO).
  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) will also join the S&P 500.
  • Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 8.31% at $160.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

