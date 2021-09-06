5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 9.09 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 7.37 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 3.17 Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 6.47 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) - P/E: 9.97

Mobile TeleSystems's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.27, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.55%, which has increased by 10.27% from 5.28% last quarter.

Most recently, Scienjoy Holding reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cheetah Mobile reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.07. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tegna saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q1 to 0.5 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.15% from 2.04% last quarter.

Most recently, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share at 2.14, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 3.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.