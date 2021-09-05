 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Moves To Directly Compete With Fedex, UPS In Shipping Services

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Moves To Directly Compete With Fedex, UPS In Shipping Services

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has begun transporting cargo for outside customers as the online retailer works to grow its shipping business.

What happened: After increasing thecapacity of its logistics network by 50% year over year, Amazon will now be moving shipments for outside customers, according to a report from CNBC. One investigation found that the tech giant has already been transporting packages for the U.S. Postal Sevice.

Amazon already has a “logistics as a service” program in the U.K. and analysts predict a similar program will be available in the U.S. later this year, or in the next 18 months.

Why It’s Important: Amazon is not expected to provide the wide array of services offered by FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), but rather choose the routes and cargo that work best with its logistics network.

Amazon is currently shipping 72% of its own packages, a big increase from the 46.6% the company was transporting in 2019. “If Amazon develops a platform, it works well, and of course if it’s going to have excess capacity, they’re going to try to sell it to someone,” former Amazon product safety manager Rechel Greer tells CNBC.

The company currently offers FBA services (Fulfilled by Amazon) which provide deliveries for some orders from eBay, Walmart and other companies.

Related Link: How Affirm's Amazon Partnership Could Launch Stock Into High Orbit

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Could Movie Theaters Get A Lift On 'Shang Chi's' Possible Box Office Record?
The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More
Why Katapult Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Roku's Stock Needs To See A Bounce Here At Support
Amazon Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern As Market Digests Jobs Data
Massive e-Tailer Newegg Offering Same-Day Delivery In SoCal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com