Tilray: From Cannabis To Non-Dairy Almond Milk Stout – Canadian Giant's SweetWater Brewing Launches New Brew

One of the largest craft brewers in terms of volume in the U.S., SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC announced Friday that it has launched a new and innovative non-dairy almond milk stout. The new brew offers an authentic stout taste balanced with delicate almond sweetness.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sweet Water was acquired by Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. in November in a $300 million deal, prior to its merger with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) earlier this year.

SweetWater's latest tasty brew is crafted for all beer drinkers and stout lovers with plant-based ingredients. It is blended to achieve a light-bodied taste.

“Our goal with crafting a dairy-free brew was to brew a milk stout for today’s consumer, one that breaks the mold from what we’re used to seeing on the market,” Brian Miesieski, chief marketing officer at SweetWater stated. “We’re very excited to introduce an innovative new stout that stays true to the tasty flavoring of traditional full-flavored authentic milk stouts, but future-forward given the non-dairy milks that consumers have taken to today.”

The new brew echoes the SweetWater motto of Don’t Float the Mainstream!, as its smooth profile and easy drinkability captures the adventurous 420 lifestyle the craft brewery famously embraces, but with a twist. With an ABV of 5.4%, SweetWater’s new stout delivers on the high-quality and flavor of SweetWater’s full line of inventive beers.

