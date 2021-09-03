 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilray: From Cannabis To Non-Dairy Almond Milk Stout – Canadian Giant's SweetWater Brewing Launches New Brew
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Tilray: From Cannabis To Non-Dairy Almond Milk Stout – Canadian Giant's SweetWater Brewing Launches New Brew

One of the largest craft brewers in terms of volume in the U.S., SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC announced Friday that it has launched a new and innovative non-dairy almond milk stout. The new brew offers an authentic stout taste balanced with delicate almond sweetness.  

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sweet Water was acquired by Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. in November in a $300 million deal, prior to its merger with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) earlier this year.

SweetWater's latest tasty brew is crafted for all beer drinkers and stout lovers with plant-based ingredients. It is blended to achieve a light-bodied taste.

“Our goal with crafting a dairy-free brew was to brew a milk stout for today’s consumer, one that breaks the mold from what we’re used to seeing on the market,” Brian Miesieski, chief marketing officer at SweetWater stated. “We’re very excited to introduce an innovative new stout that stays true to the tasty flavoring of traditional full-flavored authentic milk stouts, but future-forward given the non-dairy milks that consumers have taken to today.”

The new brew echoes the SweetWater motto of Don’t Float the Mainstream!, as its smooth profile and easy drinkability captures the adventurous 420 lifestyle the craft brewery famously embraces, but with a twist. With an ABV of 5.4%, SweetWater’s new stout delivers on the high-quality and flavor of SweetWater’s full line of inventive beers.

Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

InterCure To Buy Strategic Assets From Cannomed On Heels Of Its NASDAQ Debut
Israeli Cannabis Co. InterCure Begins Trading On NASDAQ, Chaired By Former Prime Minister
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tilray Stock Attempts Bullish Break As Seasonal And Political Catalysts Approach
Corsair, GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Today
Why Tilray's Stock Looks Like It's Beginning To Reverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Miesieski weetWater Brewing Launches non-dairy almond milk stoutNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com