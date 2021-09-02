Yet Another Privacy Lawsuit Adds To Apple's List: Bloomberg
- Oakland's U.S. District Judge, Jeffrey White, has ruled alleged privacy violation by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Siri's "accidental activations" against the user's wish, Bloomberg reports.
- However, White dismissed part of the complaint in February under California's Unfair Competition Law due to the lack of economic harm.
- He argued plaintiffs could not prove that they purchased Apple products based explicitly on representations that the iPhone maker will protect their privacy.
- Consumers have brought similar complaints about Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.14% at $152.70 on the last check Thursday.
