Tesla Roadster Delayed To At Least 2023 Due To 'Super Crazy Supply Chain Shortages:' Elon Musk

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:47am   Comments
Tesla Roadster Delayed To At Least 2023 Due To 'Super Crazy Supply Chain Shortages:' Elon Musk

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that shipment of the new version of the Roadster has been delayed by at least one year to 2023 due to “super crazy supply chain shortages.”

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that the Roadster could ship in 2023, with the assumption 2022 doesn't see “mega drama” in terms of supply chain shortages.

Why It Matters: Tesla first announced plans for the new version of the Roadster in 2017, touting it as the quickest car in the world with a top speed of at least 250 miles an hour and a range of more than 620 miles on a full charge.

The new version of Tesla’s high-performance electric car was originally set to debut in 2020, but Musk said in January this year that the Roadster will begin deliveries in 2022.

Tesla and other global automakers, including General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) were forced to halt or curtail production this year due to the global chip shortage.

Tesla hiked prices of the long-range variants of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S. and China last month., with Musk blaming industry-wide supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.2% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $734.09.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla RoadsterNews Tech Best of Benzinga

