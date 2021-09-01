Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Gains After Investor Group Buys More Shares
- An investor group led by asset recovery funder Drumcliffe LLC has purchased 1.13 million shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) from Epsilon Acquisitions LLC through a private transaction. The purchase price was not disclosed.
- Odyssey will not receive any proceeds from this transaction.
- The investor group included FourWorld Capital Management and Greywolf Capital Management LP.
- Odyssey is currently pursuing a nearly $3 billion NAFTA arbitration claim against the Republic of Mexico. The claim relates to Mexico's denial of an off-shore dredging license previously granted to an Odyssey subsidiary for one of the largest untapped phosphate deposits in the world.
- Drumcliffe has been providing financing to Odyssey to support its arbitration efforts since 2019.
- Price Action: OMEX shares closed higher by 14.77% at $6.37 on Wednesday.
