Why Revolve Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is trading higher Wednesday after the company's FWRD brand appointed Kendall Jenner as a creative director.

Revolve Group said that Jenner will be in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships, and brand activations.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," said Jenner.

"Kendall as the Creative Director for FWRD is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole," said Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group.

Revolve Group is a fashion retailer for millennial and gen-Z consumers. Its offerings consist of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles.

RVLV Price Action: Revolve Group has traded as high as $74.82 and as low as $16.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.22% at $62.18 at time of publication.

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.