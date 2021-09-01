Welbilt, Apex Order Pickup Solutions Launch OrderHQ Lockers
- Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) and Apex Order Pickup Solutions launched the smart locker series, OrderHQ.
- OrderHQ integrates existing point of sale and other back-of-house management systems for restaurants to offer quick and convenient order pickup experiences.
- The 3rd generation of smart lockers designed by Apex, the OrderHQ Series, will be manufactured by Welbilt's Merco brand in the U.S. and sold under Apex and Merco brands.
- Price Action: WBT shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $23.55 on the last check Wednesday.
