 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Welbilt, Apex Order Pickup Solutions Launch OrderHQ Lockers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Welbilt, Apex Order Pickup Solutions Launch OrderHQ Lockers
  • Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) and Apex Order Pickup Solutions launched the smart locker series, OrderHQ.
  • OrderHQ integrates existing point of sale and other back-of-house management systems for restaurants to offer quick and convenient order pickup experiences.
  • The 3rd generation of smart lockers designed by Apex, the OrderHQ Series, will be manufactured by Welbilt's Merco brand in the U.S. and sold under Apex and Merco brands.
  • Price Action: WBT shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $23.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBT)

Welbilt's Debt Overview
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Welbilt: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Welbilt
Why Welbilt Shares Fell Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com