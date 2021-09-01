Amazon's Unique Solution To Delivery Driver Crisis - Pros And Cons
The acute driver crisis has prompted Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to recommend its delivery partners to ignore applicants' marijuana usage, Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon said that the step could boost the job applicants by up to 400%, as screening for marijuana cuts the prospective worker pool by 30%.
- It would prove to be immensely beneficial considering the upcoming holiday shopping season.
- However, other delivery companies are continuing to screen applicants due to insurance and liability implications. Amazon stopped screening applicants for the drug in June.
- School bus drivers can make over $20 an hour and are home for dinner. While Amazon contract drivers typically earn $17 an hour and often work late into the night to keep up with demand. However, Amazon is presently not in a mood for a pay hike.
- The crisis also continues to weigh on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride-hailing business.
