Amazon's Unique Solution To Delivery Driver Crisis - Pros And Cons
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
The acute driver crisis has prompted Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to recommend its delivery partners to ignore applicants' marijuana usage, Bloomberg reports.

  • Amazon said that the step could boost the job applicants by up to 400%, as screening for marijuana cuts the prospective worker pool by 30%. 
  • It would prove to be immensely beneficial considering the upcoming holiday shopping season. 
  •  However, other delivery companies are continuing to screen applicants due to insurance and liability implications. Amazon stopped screening applicants for the drug in June.
  • School bus drivers can make over $20 an hour and are home for dinner. While Amazon contract drivers typically earn $17 an hour and often work late into the night to keep up with demand. However, Amazon is presently not in a mood for a pay hike.
  • The crisis also continues to weigh on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and  Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride-hailing business.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.49% at $3,522.52 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

