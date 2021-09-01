 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Latest Move To Win User Time From TikTok
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook's Latest Move To Win User Time From TikTok
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBannounced its Fantasy Games debut in the U.S. and Canada on the Facebook app for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android. 
  • Facebook Fantasy Games are free, simple prediction games that enable fans to enjoy sports, TV shows, and pop culture content together. Players can create their fantasy league and compete against friends and other fans. 
  • The public and private Leagues will allow members to compare scores to others in the league and share picks, reactions, and comments.
  • Facebook aims to increase user time by the move when it is battling TikTok's growing popularity, TechCrunch reports. TikTok's average monthly time spent per user grew faster than other top social apps in 2020, including by 70% in the U.S., surpassing Facebook.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1% at $383.12 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Google's Latest Foray Sparks More Bad News For Intel, AMD
Options Traders Eye Further Upside For BlackBerry
Google Joins Other Tech Majors In This $1T Market: Bloomberg
Twitter Aims To Use Automation Tools To Block Hateful Content: Bloomberg
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Alibaba, Facebook And Zynga
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs TikTokNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com