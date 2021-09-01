Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.98 PG&E (NYSE:PCG) - P/E: 4.13 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.77 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.03 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.89

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.09 in Q1 and is now -0.16. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PG&E saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q1 to 0.27 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.06%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.1% last quarter.

Kenon Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.34 in Q1 to 3.2 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.58 in Q1 and is now 1.94. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Suburban Propane Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.16, which has decreased by 107.92% compared to Q2, which was 2.02. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.56%, which has increased by 0.44% from 8.12% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.