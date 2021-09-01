Key Takeaways From Amazon's Major Hiring Drive
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to hire 55,000 people globally for corporate and technology roles, Reuters reports as per CEO Andy Jassy.
- Over 40,000 recruitments will be in the U.S., followed by India, Germany, and Japan.
- Amazon reportedly offered a starting hourly salary of $17 for some states against its minimum hourly wage of $15. The new appointments would represent a 20% growth in Amazon's tech and corporate staff.
- The number is equivalent to a third of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) headcount as of June 30 and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) total workforce.
- Jassy previously discussed a staffing ramp to tap the growing retail, cloud, and advertising demand, including its Project Kuiper.
- Amazon's global annual job fair will likely begin on September 15. Jassy aims to capitalize on the pandemic-induced job attrition.
- He dismissed concerns over its alleged unfair labor practices and emphasized its workplace freedom.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.24% at $3,479 on Wednesday.
