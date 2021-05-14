Amazon To Hire 75K Fulfillment Workers With Starting Hourly Pay Of $17, Bonuses Up To $1K
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will employ 75,000 logistics and fulfillment workers in North America at an average starting wage of $17 an hour.
- Most of the hires will be placed at the company fulfillment locations and network of local delivery centers after positioning its final-mile delivery network at the closest range of the end customers.
- Amazon has 409 delivery stations in the U.S., out of which 344 support package deliveries and the rest support heavy, bulky items that are typically non-conveyable.
- Amazon plans to build 229 additional delivery stations, out of which 193 are meant for packages. Amazon has 16 delivery stations in Canada, with seven more on the drawing board.
- Amazon will offer several new employees a $1,000 signing bonus and an additional $100 to the vaccinated ones. Amazon offers on-site vaccinations at over 250 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
- In April, Amazon announced an investment of over $1 billion for a wage hike of over 500,000 hourly employees by between 50 cents and $3 an hour.
- Last year Amazon added over 500,000 workers globally, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The hiring comes just before the annual Prime Day shopping event, which was preponed from July to June.
- Amazon continues to face employee flak for difficult work conditions in their warehouses including Alabama, and Chicago. The company has refuted the allegations and assured necessary efforts for improved working conditions.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.64% at $3196.52 on the last check Friday.
