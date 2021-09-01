 Skip to main content

RISE Education CFO Warren Wang Resigns
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 5:39am   Comments
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd's (NASDAQ: REDUChief Financial Officer Warren Wang has decided to resign from his role as of August 31, 2021, due to personal reasons.
  • Alex Wu will serve as the company's acting CFO, effective September 1, 2021.
  • To ensure a smooth transition, Warren Wang is expected to remain with the company until September 30, 2021.
  • Before joining RISE, Wu worked as an executive vice president at Bain Capital Private Equity and oversaw RISE as a portfolio company since 2017.
  • Wu holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Peking University and an MBA degree from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.
  • Price Action: REDU shares closed higher by 2.62% at $0.89 on Tuesday.

