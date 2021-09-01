Another Usual Player Jumps The TikTok Bandwagon
- Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn has informed advertisers and users that it would pull the plug off its 'Stories' feature after the short videos failed to pique interest, the Ad Age reports.
- LinkedIn has proposed to develop a different way to add short-form videos like TikTok to the platform. Recently, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) also suspended its similar 'Fleet' feature, the TechCrunch reports.
- Interestingly, multiple popular TikTokers share career advice, interview tips, and resume guidance, adding sense to LinkedIn's latest move.
- LinkedIn noted that users aimed to create lasting videos that narrated their professional stories more personally and showcased their personalities and expertise.
- According to the company, users sought more creative tools and functionality to make engaging videos, unlike the Stories, which included stickers and prompts.
- LinkedIn seeks to join Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, which have built their own TikTok-like feeds.
- Recently, discussion-based forum Reddit also shared its short-video format aspirations.
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 0.01% at $301.83 on Wednesday.
