Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the CDC said trial participants in the company's PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial meet the criteria to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have completed the vaccine series.

"Novavax commends the CDC for its continued support for COVID-19 clinical trial volunteers, with this update providing clarity and guidance for participants in our PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax.

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

At last check, Novavax was trading 2.60% higher at $239.28 per share during Tuesday's session.