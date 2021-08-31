 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Share:

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the CDC said trial participants in the company's PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial meet the criteria to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have completed the vaccine series.

"Novavax commends the CDC for its continued support for COVID-19 clinical trial volunteers, with this update providing clarity and guidance for participants in our PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax.

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

At last check, Novavax was trading 2.60% higher at $239.28 per share during Tuesday's session. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Novavax Appoints New CFO Amid Inordinate Delay In COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization
Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Skin Or Kidney Disorders? EMA Investigates Possible Links
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Novavax
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com