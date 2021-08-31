Hexagon Purus, Ballard Partner To Launch Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks
- Hexagon Purus ASA (OTC: HPURF) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) collaborate to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus' turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard's fuel cell module.
- This truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times compared to conventional trucks.
- Ballard's 8th generation of fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source.
- Hexagon Purus' lightweight type 4 hydrogen storage systems, ProPack battery storage, and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.
- The two parties' collaboration is expected to accelerate hydrogen and fuel cell adoption in heavy-duty transport applications. The prototype of the hydrogen truck is expected to be delivered in 2Q22.
- Price Action: BLDP shares closed higher by 1.88% at $16.80 on Tuesday.
