GreenPower Launches Zero-Emission School Bus 'BEAST'
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has announced the official launch of a purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emissions school bus, BEAST.
- The BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation), a 40 foot Type D battery-electric school bus, delivers a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge through a 194kWh battery pack.
- GreenPower to begin initial deliveries to customers under existing contracts in the coming weeks.
- GreenPower expects the pace of the deliveries to increase by 2021 end.
- The company will showcase the BEAST at the Advanced Clean Transport Expo (ACT) from August 31 to September 1.
- Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $13.85 on the last check Tuesday.
