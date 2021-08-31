 Skip to main content

GreenPower Launches Zero-Emission School Bus 'BEAST'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GPhas announced the official launch of a purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emissions school bus, BEAST.
  • The BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation), a 40 foot Type D battery-electric school bus, delivers a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge through a 194kWh battery pack.
  • GreenPower to begin initial deliveries to customers under existing contracts in the coming weeks.
  • GreenPower expects the pace of the deliveries to increase by 2021 end.
  • The company will showcase the BEAST at the Advanced Clean Transport Expo (ACT) from August 31 to September 1.
  • Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $13.85 on the last check Tuesday.

