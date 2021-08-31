 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow And More College Football Legends Are Coming To 'Madden 22'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow And More College Football Legends Are Coming To 'Madden 22'

A hit sports video game franchise from Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is launching a limited feature to bring back one of the most requested sports for video game players.

What Happened: Recently released “Madden 22” is launching a limited-time event called Campus Legends inside the game. Campus Legends will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 27.

Ten legendary rosters from “10 historic teams” are part of the launch, featuring players from the decades, many playable in a video game for the first time.

The teams featured in the launch are Clemson, Miami, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Michigan State. The rosters are stacked with familiar names. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Clemson: Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins
  • LSU: Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyrann Mathieu
  • Texas: Vince Young, Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell
  • Miami: Frank Gore, Jim Kelly, Jimmy Graham, Edgerrin James, Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed
  • Michigan State: Kirk Cousins, Plaxico Burress
  • Nebraska: Ndamukong Suh, Irving Fryar, Tommie Frazier
  • Oregon: Justin Herbert, Dan Fouts, LaGarrette Blount
  • Florida: Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, Fred Taylor
  • Oklahoma: Kyler Murray, Adrian Peterson, CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon, Baker Mayfield, Brian Bosworth
  • USC: Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen, Lynn Swann, Keyshawn Johnson, Clay Matthews, Junio Seau, Ronnie Lott, Troy Polamalu

The rosters will be popular and it's hard to pick which of the teams is best, but USC stands out with Bush and Allen running the ball with an OL that includes Anthony Munoz, Bruce Matthews and Tony Boselli.

Related Link: EA Announces Return Of Long Sought After College Football Video Game

Why It’s Important: Electronic Arts released college football games each year from 1993 to 2013. The company stopped making the game due to lawsuits over the use of college players’ names, images and likenesses.

A new ruling that will allow college players the ability to get paid for their NIL is leading to an NCAA Football game returning for Electronic Arts.

Many comments called for other teams to be added, which could lead to EA launching different teams throughout the season if it can secure the proper licenses. The release of college football content in the game could increase sales of the game or lead to in-app revenue.

The NCAA Football games sold tens of millions of copies each year and ranked as top sports sellers each year.

Electronic Arts had only two of the top 20 bestselling video games in 2020 with “Madden NFL 21” and “FIFA 21” ranking fourth and 15th on the year, respectively.

EA Price Action: EA shares are up 2% to $146.27 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA)

Where Electronic Arts Stands With Analysts
Netflix Gaming Foray Begins To Take Shape As It Launches 'Stranger Things' Titles In Poland
Expert Ratings For Electronic Arts
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Electronic Arts
Expert Ratings For Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Madden Madden 22 NCAA Football trendy storyNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com