Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow And More College Football Legends Are Coming To 'Madden 22'

A hit sports video game franchise from Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is launching a limited feature to bring back one of the most requested sports for video game players.

What Happened: Recently released “Madden 22” is launching a limited-time event called Campus Legends inside the game. Campus Legends will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 27.

Ten legendary rosters from “10 historic teams” are part of the launch, featuring players from the decades, many playable in a video game for the first time.

The teams featured in the launch are Clemson, Miami, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Michigan State. The rosters are stacked with familiar names. Here are some of the highlights:

Clemson: Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins

LSU: Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyrann Mathieu

Texas: Vince Young, Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell

Miami: Frank Gore, Jim Kelly, Jimmy Graham, Edgerrin James, Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed

Michigan State: Kirk Cousins, Plaxico Burress

Nebraska: Ndamukong Suh, Irving Fryar, Tommie Frazier

Oregon: Justin Herbert, Dan Fouts, LaGarrette Blount

Florida: Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, Fred Taylor

Oklahoma: Kyler Murray, Adrian Peterson, CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon, Baker Mayfield, Brian Bosworth

USC: Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen, Lynn Swann, Keyshawn Johnson, Clay Matthews, Junio Seau, Ronnie Lott, Troy Polamalu

The rosters will be popular and it's hard to pick which of the teams is best, but USC stands out with Bush and Allen running the ball with an OL that includes Anthony Munoz, Bruce Matthews and Tony Boselli.

Why It’s Important: Electronic Arts released college football games each year from 1993 to 2013. The company stopped making the game due to lawsuits over the use of college players’ names, images and likenesses.

A new ruling that will allow college players the ability to get paid for their NIL is leading to an NCAA Football game returning for Electronic Arts.

Many comments called for other teams to be added, which could lead to EA launching different teams throughout the season if it can secure the proper licenses. The release of college football content in the game could increase sales of the game or lead to in-app revenue.

The NCAA Football games sold tens of millions of copies each year and ranked as top sports sellers each year.

Electronic Arts had only two of the top 20 bestselling video games in 2020 with “Madden NFL 21” and “FIFA 21” ranking fourth and 15th on the year, respectively.

EA Price Action: EA shares are up 2% to $146.27 on Tuesday.