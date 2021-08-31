 Skip to main content

Drive Shack To Launch Puttery Location In Texas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Drive Shack To Launch Puttery Location In Texas
  • Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DSannounced the launch of Puttery, a new, competitive socializing and entertainment experience, starting September 3.
  • Puttery is located at Grandscape, a 400-acre, mixed-use development in The Colony, Texas. Guests must be 21 years or older.
  • Puttery location features 20,700 square feet of entertainment, spanning two floors with four golf courses, three bars, an outdoor terrace, and multiple lounges and seating areas.
  • Puttery venues under development include Charlotte, N.C.; Miami; Washington, D.C.; and Houston.
  • Price Action: DS shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $2.67 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

