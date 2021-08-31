 Skip to main content

Philips, Bento Join Forces To Package Dental Products Directly With Plans
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Philips, Bento Join Forces To Package Dental Products Directly With Plans
  • Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) and Bento have announced a partnership that enables dental practices, employers, and groups to bundle Philips oral care products into their dental benefit plans.
  • Dentists can now include Philips products such as Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening, when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento. 
  • These membership plans are an alternative to traditional dental insurance, where patients purchase plans directly from the dentist, allowing for direct savings and customized experiences. 
  • Bento's Platform empowers dentists to create dental membership plans customized to their patient base. 
  • Also Read: Democrats Maneuver To Add Dental Benefits To Medicare.
  • Price Action: PHG stock is up 2.15% at $46.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

