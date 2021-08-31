Philips, Bento Join Forces To Package Dental Products Directly With Plans
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) and Bento have announced a partnership that enables dental practices, employers, and groups to bundle Philips oral care products into their dental benefit plans.
- Dentists can now include Philips products such as Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening, when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento.
- These membership plans are an alternative to traditional dental insurance, where patients purchase plans directly from the dentist, allowing for direct savings and customized experiences.
- Bento's Platform empowers dentists to create dental membership plans customized to their patient base.
- Price Action: PHG stock is up 2.15% at $46.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
