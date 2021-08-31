Atlas Air, Sharp Technics K Partner For MRO Facility At Incheon International Airport
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to enter into a joint venture with Sharp Technics K to develop a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Incheon International Airport (ICN) in South Korea.
- Sharp Technics K is a provider of heavy maintenance services for wide-body aircraft.
- The maintenance facility is expected to open in 2025.
- The facility at Incheon Airport will accommodate multiple wide-body aircraft simultaneously.
- Price Action: AAWW shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $73.34 on the last check Tuesday.
