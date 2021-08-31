4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
HCW Biologics
The Trade: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) CEO Hing C Wong acquired a total of 18500 shares at an average price of $3.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $71,189.55.
What’s Happening: HCW Biologics recently reported a Q2 net loss of $2.8 million.
What HCW Biologics Does: HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases.
Houston American Energy
The Trade: Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) 10% owner Ault Global Holdings Inc acquired a total of 14500 shares shares at an average price of $1.75. The insider spent $25,375.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 5% over the prior month.
What Houston American Energy Does: Houston American Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties.
FlexShopper
The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Thomas O Katz acquired a total of 2500 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,400.00.
What’s Happening: FlexShopper, recently, posted mixed results for the second quarter.
What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
Palisade Bio
The Trade: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Chief Financial Officer JD Finley acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $26,468.00.
What’s Happening: Maxim Group initiated coverage on Palisade Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.
What Palisade Bio Does: Palisade Bio Inc is a late-stage biopharma company. It is advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage.
