VirTra Secures $24.5M IDIQ Contract From US Department Of Homeland Security
- Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has received a new contract award under the five-year, single awardee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
- The contract has an initial purchase value of ~$1.4 million and a purchase ceiling of $24.5 million as the maximum amount.
- The award covers the warranty and service of current systems and accessories in addition to the purchase of new technology with the 4K simulator systems, recoil kits, Threat-Fire devices, TASER training kits, training content, and warranty and service plans.
- Price Action: VTSI shares are trading higher by 5.18% at $8.33 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
