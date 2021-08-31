Elon Musk Praises China's Mars Mission, Takes Another Dig At Rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has praised China’s Mars mission while taking another dig at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and his space company Blue Origin.

What Happened: Musk agreed with a post on Twitter that noted how impressive the Chinese space agency’s feat was in landing and deploying a rover on Mars in its first attempt.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) released a series of new images of its Zhurong rover on Monday, which marked the rover’s 100th day of operation on Mars.

Musk also responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji when another Twitter user posted a logo of the Reddit forum “r/SueOrigin” and asked who created it. The Reddit forum, intended for discussions on lawsuits related to Blue Origin, was created on Sunday.

Why It Matters: The longstanding feud between Musk and Bezos, especially as it relates to their competing rocket companies, is well known. Both the billionaires are in a race to make space travel more affordable.

Musk had taken potshots at Bezos last week too, saying Bezos had apparently retired from his position at Amazon to “pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) agreed to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX after Blue Origin sued the agency over the contract.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 2.7% higher in Monday’s trading at $730.91, while Amazon.com shares closed almost 2.2% higher at $3,421.57.

