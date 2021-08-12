Elon Musk Takes Digs At Blue Origin, Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos Would Have Been 'On Pluto' If 'Lobbying And Lawyers' Worked

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken potshots at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and his space company Blue Origin.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that Bezos would have been on Pluto now if “lobbying and lawyers” were able to influence space missions.

If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

Musk also agreed with another Twitter user, who noted that Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch vehicle would have reached orbit by now if the company had spent time on developing rockets rather than protesting NASA’s decision on a Human Landing System (HLS).

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

Why It Matters: It was reported in July that Bezos published an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to secure an HLS contract for his Blue Origin space company like the $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX. Bezos had faulted NASA for giving the award solely to Musk’s company.

The longstanding feud between Musk and Bezos, especially as it relates to their competing rocket companies, is well known. Both the billionaires are in a race to make space travel more affordable.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a private astronaut mission in September.

Bezos became the second high-profile billionaire to travel to space in July. His flight came less than two weeks after Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) founder Sir Richard Branson won the billionaire space race by successfully completing the trip aboard Virgin’s VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $707.82, while Amazon.com shares closed almost 0.9% lower at $3,292.11.

