 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Could Get Partial Tax Breaks In India After All: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 10:29pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Could Get Partial Tax Breaks In India After All: Report

India could offer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) partial relief on import duties to get electric vehicles shipped to the country, The Economic Times reported on Monday, citing officials.

What Happened: Various stakeholders in the government are open to providing tax breaks but the Elon Musk-led company needs to furnish detailed investment plans first before any decision is taken on the government's part.

“We can offer some relief... but we need to know what their plans are,” an unnamed official told ET.

Tesla claimed it procures components worth $100 million from India and suggested that figure would increase following any tax concessions, according to the report. 

The EV maker plans to make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure and evaluate broader investments in manufacturing once it gets the rebates.

See Also: India Has Placed These Conditions On Tesla Before It Considers Tax Breaks

Why It Matters: The back-and-forth comes after Musk criticized India’s restrictive policies and tweeted to say that, while Tesla wants to make cars in the country, the import duties there are the highest in the world.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had in a letter to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a reduction in import duties on electric cars to 40% from the current 60% to 100%.

Tesla had also requested to scrap the 10% social welfare surcharge that is levied on all imported cars.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.67% higher at $730.91 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Quirky EV Maker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Peloton, Apple And General Motors
Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report
Apple, Astra Space, Pinduoduo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin: 5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed
Root, Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla And More — Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
Why Is Dogecoin Heading Lower Today?
Elon Musk Says 'Important' That Dogecoin Update Finds More Nodes In Preparation For Fee Reduction
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs IndiaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com