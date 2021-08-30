 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spirit AeroSystems Delivers RTM Spoilers To Airbus A320 Family
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Spirit AeroSystems Delivers RTM Spoilers To Airbus A320 Family
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) subsidiary has delivered the first set of new advanced composite spoilers to Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) for the A320 Family. 
  • The spoilers are produced using Spirit's Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM) technology. The redesigned spoiler is made using a highly automated manufacturing process, resulting in improved manufacturing efficiencies and reduced energy and costs compared to the original, more traditional design. 
  • The spoilers are produced in Spirit's manufacturing facility in Prestwick, Scotland, using the latest automation and robotics, which included investment from the Scottish Government in developing the technology. 
  • Price Action: SPR shares are trading lower by 4.18% at $39.19 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPR)

Analyzing Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Falls On Expecting Incremental Forward Loss On Boeing Fuselage Issue
Recap: Spirit AeroSystems Q2 Earnings
Cramer Advises Viewers On Palantir, SoFi And More
Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com