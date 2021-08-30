 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $44.63 amid strength in high-short interest names for the session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a total share float of 511.55 million, of which 79.5 million shares are sold short, representing 15.95% of shares sold short.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 5th-most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

Posted-In: why it's moving

