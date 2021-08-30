CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy
- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress.
- Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology.
- PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implantation.
- CytoSorbents' PerSorb perfusion cartridge is used to remove inflammatory mediators that can compromise the health and quality of the organs.
- Price Action: CTSO shares are up 4.08% at $9.44 during the market session on the last check Monday.
