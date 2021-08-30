 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Share:
CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy
  • CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress.
  • Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology.
  • PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implantation. 
  • CytoSorbents' PerSorb perfusion cartridge is used to remove inflammatory mediators that can compromise the health and quality of the organs. 
  • Related: CytoSorbents' Antithrombotic Removal System Scores Second FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
  • Price Action: CTSO shares are up 4.08% at $9.44 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTSO)

Looking into CytoSorbents's Return on Capital Employed
CytoSorbents' Antithrombotic Removal System Scores Second FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com