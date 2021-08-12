CytoSorbents' Antithrombotic Removal System Scores Second FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
- The FDA has granted a second Breakthrough Device designation to CytoSorbents Corporation's (NASDAQ: CTSO) DrugSorb-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System.
- The designation covers removing the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit to reduce the likelihood of severe perioperative bleeding in cardiothoracic surgery.
- It follows the Breakthrough Designation received in April 2020 to remove ticagrelor for the same application.
- Apixaban (Eliquis, Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) / Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)) are two of the most commonly prescribed anticoagulants.
- Based on CytoSorbents' estimates, at least 1% of patients in the U.S. on apixaban or rivaroxaban may require urgent cardiothoracic surgery on an annual basis.
- In July, the FDA signed off the STAR-T trial for ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery using CytoSorbents' DrugSorb ATR system.
- Price Action: CTSO shares are up 1.64% at $7.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
