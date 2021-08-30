 Skip to main content

This Quirky EV Maker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Peloton, Apple And General Motors
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Arcimoto Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FUV) unconventional electric vehicles allow drivers to explore endless possibilities out on the road, and over the past year cruise to handsome profits for investors' portfolios.

Since August 2020, Arcimoto stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular electric vehicle and tech companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Founded in 2007, Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the U.S. Arcimoto’s flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience and comfort for two passengers.

Arcimoto’s products also include the Deliverator for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility; the Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; the Cameo for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster, a pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2020 to present: 

  • Apple is up from $129.04 a share to $148.60 for a return of 15.16%
  • Peloton is up from $76.67 a share to $104.34 for a return of 36.09%
  • Tesla is up from $498.32 a share to $711.92 for a return of 42.86%
  • General Motors is up from $29.63 a share to $49.80 for a return of 68.07%
  • And finally, Arcimoto is up from $6.06 a share to $11.72 for a return of 93.40%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Arcimoto electric vehicles EVsNews Small Cap Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

