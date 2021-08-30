What Will It Cost To Visit A Disney Theme Park In 2031? (Hint: It Ain't Gonna Be Cheap!)

Households that are planning future vacations at Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) theme parks may want to begin an aggressive savings plan. The admission price for a Disney theme park will be considerably higher 10 years from now, according to a new data forecast released by the customer experience platform Koala Labs Inc.

The U.S. Experience: Koala noted that an adult admission ticket to Disneyland was $2.50 when the park opened in 1955, which translates into an inflation-adjusted $24.40. However, the current adult ticket price is $124 and the predicted price by 2031 is $223.96.

Disneyland has experienced an average annual price increase of 6.09% since its opening.

When Walt Disney World opened in 1971, the adult ticket price was $3.50, which translates into an inflation-adjusted $22.61. Today’s adult ticket price is $124 and the predicted 2031 ticket price is $253.20. This attraction has recorded an average price increase of 7.4% each year over the past half-century.

The Overseas Experience: Outside of the U.S., Disney fans in Europe and Asia may be enjoying a day at the theme park with a major dent in their wallets.

Looking ahead to 2031, Koala Labs is forecasting that an adult admission ticket to Disneyland Paris will cost $130.72 while the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will be accessible for $119.71. Even lower prices are expected at Tokyo Disney Resort ($89.42) and Shanghai Disney Resort ($70.83).

DIS Price Action: Disney's stock traded around $181 per share at publication, closer to its 52-week high (203.02) than its 52-week low ($117.23).