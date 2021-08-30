Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Supports Deployments On Red Hat OpenStack Cloud
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) announces that its OpenSpace Platform designed for dynamic ground operations now supports deployments on the Red Hat OpenStack cloud environment to enable highly secure and scalable satellite missions.
- OpenSpace is a new model for space ground systems that enables satellite operators, Ground-as-a-Service (GSaaS), and service providers to respond to real-time changes in network resources, user demand, and threats.
- By deploying OpenSpace in OpenStack, operators and service providers can turn their IT infrastructure into an efficient environment that supports satellite missions and operations requirements.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.38% at $24.63 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.