 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Supports Deployments On Red Hat OpenStack Cloud
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Supports Deployments On Red Hat OpenStack Cloud
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) announces that its OpenSpace Platform designed for dynamic ground operations now supports deployments on the Red Hat OpenStack cloud environment to enable highly secure and scalable satellite missions.
  • OpenSpace is a new model for space ground systems that enables satellite operators, Ground-as-a-Service (GSaaS), and service providers to respond to real-time changes in network resources, user demand, and threats.
  • By deploying OpenSpace in OpenStack, operators and service providers can turn their IT infrastructure into an efficient environment that supports satellite missions and operations requirements.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.38% at $24.63 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Kratos Defense & Security
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Kratos Defense & Security: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
Kratos Partners With Wave Engine Corp. To Develop Versatile Air-Launched Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com