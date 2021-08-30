 Skip to main content

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Surging Higher Again Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is continuing to surge higher Monday morning on abnormally high volume amid increasing interest in the stock from retail traders.

The average session volume is about 18.5 million. The trading volume for Monday's premarket session had already exceeded 30 million at publication time.

Vinco Ventures is trending across social media platforms as traders discuss the stock's potential as a short squeeze candidate.

There were conflicting reports on Friday in regard to the share float size. Vinco Ventures confirmed to Benzinga that the current float size is about 40 million shares.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Vinco Ventures Merger Partner ZASH Global Media Is Building Content, Gearing Up For Merger

Vinco Ventures was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. It was among the top five most-mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

BBIG Price Action: Vinco Ventures has traded as low as $1.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 57.20% at $8.32 at publication time.

