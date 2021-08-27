Why Moderna Shares Moved Lower Today
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower after Japan on Thursday suspended 1.6 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine following contamination reports.
Japan's health ministry said that 'foreign materials' were found in some doses of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines and suspended the batches out of an 'abundance of caution.'
Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.
At the time of publication, shares were trading 4.6% lower at $381.92.
