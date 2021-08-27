 Skip to main content

Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Shares of several energy and oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), are trading higher ahead of tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, which have disrupted supply.

According to The Weather Channel: Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to hammer the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane this weekend with life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, potentially devastating winds and tornadoes.

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world. In 2020, Exxon Mobil produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil is trading higher by 2.5% at $56.05. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $64.92 and a 52-week low of $31.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

