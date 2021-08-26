Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as traders await signs of Fed tapering policy. Explosions outside of Kabul airport in Afghanistan has also caused macro uncertainty and pressured sentiment.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.59% to $446.26

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.59% to $446.26 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.63% to $372.42

(NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.63% to $372.42 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.56% to $352.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

