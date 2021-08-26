 Skip to main content

Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as traders await signs of Fed tapering policy. Explosions outside of Kabul airport in Afghanistan has also caused macro uncertainty and pressured sentiment.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.59% to $446.26
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.63% to $372.42
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.56% to $352.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

A former SPAC that has been beaten down from a change in leadership, questions on orders and short reports named a new CEO Thursday morning to help steer the company forward… Read More

The battle between theater companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and streaming giants such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) heated up this week… Read More

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800… Read More

