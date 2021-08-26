Apple Maintains Numero Uno In Smartwatch, Loses Market Share: Counterpoint Research
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continued to triumph the global smartwatch industry in Q2 as the sector's shipments expanded 27% year-on-year, Counterpoint Research reports.
- However, Apple's market share took a slight hit as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) shipment grew 43% Y/Y, and Garmin Ltd's (NASDAQ: GRMN) shipment rose 62% Y/Y.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd's shipments dropped as it was affected by the smartphone business decline.
- Apple Watch’s user base surpassed the 100-million mark for the first time in Q2 as the U.S. contributed to over half of its user base, with a close to 30% attach rate.
- The pandemic further triggered health-consciousness. Smartwatch features like SPO2 and heart rate monitoring have trickled down to the sub-$100 smartwatch segment.
- The sub-$100 smartwatch segment grew 547% annually, reflecting its mass presence.
- After North America, China, the second-largest market, noted a lower growth rate due to slower consumer spending and Huawei's fall.
- India's market share increased, driven by sub-$100 affordable, feature-rich smartwatches from China's Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) and OPPO and Indian brands like boAt and Noise.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.13% at $148.17 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by fancycrave1 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga