Apple Maintains Numero Uno In Smartwatch, Loses Market Share: Counterpoint Research
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continued to triumph the global smartwatch industry in Q2 as the sector's shipments expanded 27% year-on-year, Counterpoint Research reports.
  • However, Apple's market share took a slight hit as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) shipment grew 43% Y/Y, and  Garmin Ltd's (NASDAQ: GRMN) shipment rose 62% Y/Y.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd's shipments dropped as it was affected by the smartphone business decline.
  • Apple Watch’s user base surpassed the 100-million mark for the first time in Q2 as the U.S. contributed to over half of its user base, with a close to 30% attach rate.
  • The pandemic further triggered health-consciousness. Smartwatch features like SPO2 and heart rate monitoring have trickled down to the sub-$100 smartwatch segment. 
  • The sub-$100 smartwatch segment grew 547% annually, reflecting its mass presence.
  • After North America, China, the second-largest market, noted a lower growth rate due to slower consumer spending and Huawei's fall.
  • India's market share increased, driven by sub-$100 affordable, feature-rich smartwatches from China's Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) and OPPO and Indian brands like boAt and Noise.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.13% at $148.17 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

