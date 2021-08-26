 Skip to main content

Why 1-800-Flowers.Com Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 11:36am   Comments
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares are trading higher by 7.9% at $33.21 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and said it expects FY22 sales growth of 10-12%.

1-800-Flowers.Com reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported quarterly sales of $487.00 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $472.76 million.

1-800 Flowers.Com is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food and gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue.

1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week high of $39.61 and a 52-week low of $18.52.

 

