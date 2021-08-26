 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ecoark Holdings Plans Trend Subsidiary Spin-Off
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Ecoark Holdings Plans Trend Subsidiary Spin-Off
  • Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZEST) plans to spin off its subsidiary, Trend Discovery Holdings LLC (Trend), into a new independent publicly-traded company.
  • Ecoark plans to distribute approximately 80% of the common stock of Trend to its shareholders.
  • Ecoark plans to debut the new stand-alone company on a National Securities Exchange.
  • Through its holding company model, the company plans to retain the remaining 20% ownership in Trend on its balance sheet.
  • Ecoark CFO Brad Hoagland will assume the role of Chief Investment Officer of Trend while retaining the CFO role until a long-term successor has been named.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the calendar Q4 of 2021.
  • Trend's current asset portfolio includes Trend Discovery Capital Management LLC, an investment management business, and Barrier Crest LLC, a fund administration and consulting business.
  • Ecoark held $0.84 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ZEST shares traded higher by 4.63% at $4.29 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZEST)

Ecoark Q1 Revenue Registers Three Fold Growth
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com