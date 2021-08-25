 Skip to main content

Pizza Inn Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement In Palestine
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Pizza Inn Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement In Palestine
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) subsidiary Pizza Inn has signed an international development agreement with Partners Ziad Suwan and Ibrahim Sawan of Z.I.S. General Trading Company, to open three new locations in Palestine. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The three-year development agreement includes an option to open more stores in new locations.
  • The first store is expected to open in the city of Ramallah / Nablus in March 2022.
  • Price Action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $1.22 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

