Hyzon Partner Raven SR To Build Hydrogen Production Hub In California
- Hyzon Motors Inc's (NASDAQ: HYZN) partner Raven SR Inc has announced its first waste-to-green hydrogen production hub.
- The hub will become operational in summer 2022 and is located at Republic Services Inc's (NYSE: RSG) West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Northern California.
- The facility will be co-developed by Hyzon and Raven SR, with Hyzon investing up to 75% in the equity and offtake from the waste-to-hydrogen hub.
- Raven SR expects to process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day at the landfill, producing up to 2,000 metric tons per year of renewable hydrogen.
- Hydrogen fuel will be produced utilizing Raven SR's patented zero-combustion process.
- Hyzon will provide offtake through its vehicle customers.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $8.22 on the last check Wednesday.
