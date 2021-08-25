Why New Oriental Education Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese education stocks, including New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU), are trading lower on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

New Oriental Education is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. New Oriental Education offers overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training.

New Oriental Education is trading lower by 4.9% at $2.5. New Oriental Education has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $1.68.