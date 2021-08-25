 Skip to main content

Why Boston Beer Company Shares Are Falling Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading lower by 5.2% at $576.76 after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $825 to $400.

Following Wednesday's analyst rating downgrade, Boston Beer Company shares fell to a 52-week low of $562.11.

Boston Beer Company is a leader in U.S. high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories, with strong positions in craft beer, hard cider and hard seltzer.

Boston Beer Company sells an array of flavor variants and package sizes, predominantly centered around four priority brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea and Truly Hard Seltzer.

Boston Beer Company has a 52-week high of $1,349.98 and a 52-week low of $562.11.

