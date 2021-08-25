Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Best Buy, Victoria's Secret Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $150.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained Best Buy with a Buy and raised the price target from $136 to $145.

Best Buy is trading higher by 0.6% at $122.22.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded Victoria's Secret from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Victoria's Secret is trading higher by 0.9% at $67.99.

B of A Securities maintained Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Buy and raised the price target from $143 to $148.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by 0.9% at $98.28.