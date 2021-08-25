 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Best Buy, Victoria's Secret Or Pinduoduo?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Best Buy, Victoria's Secret Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $150.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained Best Buy with a Buy and raised the price target from $136 to $145.

Best Buy is trading higher by 0.6% at $122.22.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded Victoria's Secret from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Victoria's Secret is trading higher by 0.9% at $67.99.

B of A Securities maintained Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Buy and raised the price target from $143 to $148.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by 0.9% at $98.28.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDD + BBY)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Alibaba Stock Sees Market Correction In Hong Kong After Opening Higher, JD And Nio EV Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Surge
Best Buy Put End To Any Doubt About Amazon's 'Death Star Status' With Q2 Earnings, Says Cramer
DraftKings, Pfizer, Coinbase, Alibaba, Square, Pinduoduo — How Cathie Wood's Ark Played The Stock Market On Tuesday
Why Did Takung Art Shares Shoot Up 28% Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTRNCraig-HallumMaintains165.0
MDTCitigroupMaintains153.0
AEEMizuhoMaintains88.0
BHHOFDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On
BILLBTIGMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com