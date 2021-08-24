 Skip to main content

AMC Networks Hunts For Permanent CEO As Veteran Chief Resigns Abruptly
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
  • AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCXappointed former Showtime Networks Inc's Matthew Blank as the interim CEO effective September 8. The company had initiated a search for a permanent CEO.
  • CEO Josh Sapan transitioned to the role of Vice-Chairman after 26 years in the position.
  • Sapan is credited for AMC's transformation, pitting it against streaming powerhouses like  AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T), HBO, and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Bloomberg reports
  • AMC Networks also fueled takeover speculations due to its relatively small size in a consolidating media landscape.
  • AMC Networks reported a Q2 beat this month.
  • Price Action: AMCX shares traded lower by 1.03% at $48.82 on the last check Tuesday.

