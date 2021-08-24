 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Partners With Simplebet To Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Partners With Simplebet To Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) signed a multi-year agreement with technology startup Simplebet to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Integration with Simplebet's micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage with the sports by wagering, play-by-play, throw-by-throw, and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.
  • DraftKings will offer Simplebet's micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB, and NBA and a new suite of college football products.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 6.24% at $56.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Follow The Smart Money - Looking Into DraftKings's Biggest Options Trades For Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DraftKings
Draftkings Signs Deal With Baltimore Ravens
Understanding DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity
DraftKings Marketplace Expands To Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com