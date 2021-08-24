DraftKings Partners With Simplebet To Expand Sportsbook In-Game Offerings
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) signed a multi-year agreement with technology startup Simplebet to launch real-money micro-betting across the DraftKings Sportsbook. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Integration with Simplebet's micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage with the sports by wagering, play-by-play, throw-by-throw, and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.
- DraftKings will offer Simplebet's micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB, and NBA and a new suite of college football products.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 6.24% at $56.64 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas