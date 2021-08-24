PlayMonster Partners With Hasbro's Playskool Brands On Preschool Category
- PlayMonster LLC entered a partnership with Hasbro Inc's (NASDAQ: HAS) Playskool brand to engage toddlers and grow its preschool category in 2022 and beyond.
- Both companies will work together to expand and broaden the Playskool brand, bringing new ways to learn and play within the Playskool portfolio.
- The partnership will deploy ways to engage parents and kids through brands like Playskool Weebles, Playskool Glo Friends, Playskool Little Wonders, and The Original MagnaTab.
- PlayMonster Playskool brands will be widely available across retail, starting early 2022.
- Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $97.57 on the last check Tuesday.
